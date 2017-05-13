CHSE Odisha Result 2017: Odisha Plus Two (+2) Arts and Commerce Results 2017 to be declared on May 29; Check www.chseodisha.nic.in

The Odisha 12th Board will probably declare the Odisha 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce streams on May 29. The CHSE Result 2017 Odisha Plus Two (+2) Arts and Commerce Results will be available on their official websites - www.chseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Here's how students can get their CHSE Odisha Result 2017

>> Log on to http://odisha12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Odisha Plus Two (+2) Arts and Commerce Results 2017 copy for future reference.

Over 6,957 schools are affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, whose main duties are implementing state academic policies and curriculum development along with conducting higher secondary level examinations.