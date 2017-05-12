CHSE Result 2017: Odisha Plus Two (+2) Science Results 2017 declared; Check orissaresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the CHSE Result 2017 Odisha Plus Two (+2) Science Results 2017 today (May 12) at 11:00 am on their official website - orissaresults.nic.in.

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Odisha Plus Two (+2) Science Results 2017 copy for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has over 6,957 schools affiliated. The main duties include higher secondary level examinations, implementing state academic policies and curriculum development.

The results will be available on official website - orissaresults.nic.in