CHSE Result 2017: Odisha Plus Two +2 Arts and Commerce Result 2017 on May 31, chseodisha.nic.in

The Odisha 12th Board will probably declare the Odisha 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce tomorrow (May 31) at 11:30 am on on their official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

About 2.4 lakh students attended the Odisha Higher Secondary Certificate (Plus Two / 12th Class) Exam, held in over 1000 exam centres around Odisha. The exams were conducted from 6th March to 28th March 2017.

The official declaration of the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2017 will take place at the board's Bhubaneswar office by Odisha education minister Sri Badri Narayan Patra and CHSE Odisha chairman Sri. Sundarlal Seal in a special function.

Students can get information about their results on Jagran Josh.

Students can get their results on official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students will also able to acquire email alerts regardin the Odisha 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce by registering their mobile numbers.

Here's how students can get their CHSE Odisha Result 2017

>> Log on to odisha12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Odisha Plus Two (+2) Arts and Commerce Results 2017 copy for future reference.

Over 6,957 schools are affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, whose main duties are implementing state academic policies and curriculum development along with conducting higher secondary level examinations.