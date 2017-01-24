CIC order allowing inspection of PM Modi's DU records stayed



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: A Central Information Commission order directing Delhi University to allow the inspection of records of all students who had passed BA examination in 1978, the year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cleared it, was stayed by the Delhi High Court yesterday.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, while extending the relief sought by Delhi University, which had challenged the Central Information Commission’s December 21, 2016 decision, also issued notice to RTI activist Neeraj seeking his response.

The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on April 27, by when the activist has to reply to the petition filed by the DU, claiming the CIC order is “arbitrary” and “untenable in law” as the information sought to be disclosed is “third party personal information”.