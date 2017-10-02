Tamil superstar Rajinikanth yesterday said fame and clout earned in the world of cinema were not enough to help one make a mark in politics, and stressed there was something beyond these attributes that ensured success in public affairs.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at the inauguration of Sivaji Ganesan’s memorial. Pic/PTI

He and Kamal Haasan were at the inauguration of a memorial constructed by the Tamil Nadu government for iconic actor Sivaji Ganesan. Rajinikanth cited the instance of the late thespian, Ganesan, saying that he could not succeed in politics despite being immensely popular.

"So, to succeed in politics it's not enough to just have fame and clout (earned in cinema). There is something beyond that... I don't know what it is," he said, adding that Kamal Haasan possibly knew what this was. "But even if he knows it, he won't share it with me," he added, to much laughter.