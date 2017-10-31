Civic body reshuffles deputy municipal commissioners for faster action on illegal hawkers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to come good on its promise of no hawkers around railway stations and crowded places in the city. And to that end, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has appointed a 2011 batch IAS officer, Nidhi Choudhari, as the deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) for removal of encroachment, a task that was earlier assigned to non-IAS officers.



To further enhance the current action being carried out on encroachment across the city, civic body's two important designations of DMC (special), which has the licences department under its jurisdiction, and DMC (removal of encroachment), which takes care of all the irregular and illegal activities in the city, and some others, saw a reshuffle, as per an order issued yesterday.

Choudhari, who was appointed as DMC (special) a few months back, was given the additional charge of BMC's encroachment removal department. Its former in-charge, Ranjeet Dhakane, who isn't an IAS officer, had authorised demolitions of several illegal structures and action against illegal hawkers in the city.

A source close to the commissioner's office said, "This was decided to ensure that charge of licences and removal of encroachment departments, which anyway go hand in hand, rests with the same person for better coordination and faster action."

