Civilian killed, 2 injured as India, Pakistan exchange fire along LoC

Jammu: A labourer was killed and two others, including a BSF trooper, were injured on Thursday in firing exchanges between Pakistani and Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

"A labourer was killed and a driver injured from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) in the firing. A Head Constable from Border Security Force (BSF) was also injured in the attack," Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta told IANS.

Indiscriminate firing was started by the Pakistan Army early on Thursday, to which the Indian troops retaliated.

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Rajouri district's Naushera sector and Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch," Mehta had earlier said.

The Pakistani forces were firing using small arms, automatics and mortars, he said. "Our forces are effectively retaliating," Mehta added.