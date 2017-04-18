Civilian used as human shield: Cases registered against the Army and BSF in Kashmir



Students clash with security forces near a college in Srinagar. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: The police registered cases against security forces in Kashmir, who used a civilian as a human shield to allegedly guard against stone pelters, and in another incident, gunned down a youth in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Students vs forces

Students clashed with security forces in several places in during protests against the alleged "highhandedness" of security forces at a college in Pulwama.

Various student groups had called for protests against the "brutality" perpetrated by forces on students of Degree College Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday, leaving many students injured.

The J&K govt has ordered closure of higher secondary schools and colleges on Tuesday.

Pak violates ceasefire

Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons and shelled mortars on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district yesterday.