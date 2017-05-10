Clashes erupt again between Kashmiri students, security forces



A Kashmiri student throws a teargas canister back towards security personnel in Srinagar's Lal Chowk yesterday. Pic/AFP

Clashes broke out between student protesters and security forces on the busy Moulana Azad Road near Lal Chowk here yesterday.

Students of SP Higher Secondary School and Women's College clashed with security forces who fired several teargas shells to chase them away, a police official said. There were no reports of injuries to anyone.

Traffic and business activities in the commercial hub in the heart of the city were badly affected, the official said.

He said they were protesting against the alleged high-handedness of security forces against students of the government degree college in Pulwama on April 15 and the subsequent protests across Kashmir. They also demanded release of the students arrested during these protests.

The police raid on the college triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir on April 17, which have been going on intermittently since then. Authorities suspended class work in higher educational institutions for over a week last month as a precautionary measure.

17.04.2017 The day when the students' protests began in Kashmir