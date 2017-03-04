Clashes in Kashmir, one dead; CRPF jawan, 6 others injured



JKLF leaders throw a stool at a policeman after police stopped their march to protest against arrests yesterday. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Parts of old Srinagar city yesterday saw clashes between stone-pelting mobs and security forces in which six people were injured. In another incident in Pulwama, a civilian was killed and a CRPF jawan was injured.

After the Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, a group of youth in Nowhatta area started shouting slogans and tried to take out a march, a police official said.

Security forces deployed there for law and order duty asked them to disperse but the protestors paid no heed to them and started pelting stones at them, the official said.

The security forces used baton charge and fired tear gas shells to chase away the violent mob, the official said.

Clashes were also reported from Rajouri Kadal and Parimpora areas of the old city and Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

Six people were injured in these clashes, the official said.

Civilian killed

A civilian was killed and a CRPF jawan was injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, the police said.

The grenade was hurled at the security forces deployed on law and order duty at Murran chowk in the district, 31 km from here, a police official said. He said the blast resulted in the death of a civilian identified as Mohammad Ayoub Wani and injuries to a CRPF jawan constable Daljit Kiran.