Class IX girl raped by classmate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A class IX girl student was allegedly raped by one of her classmates, while three others videographed the act in Nayagarh district of Odisha, said police on Monday.

The parents of the victim lodged an FIR with the Sarankul Police Station in the district after the video went viral.

The heinous act was carried out a month ago in Sarankul village when the victim and the accused were attending a tuition centre. After the matter came to fore, a village meeting was called in which it was proposed that the prime accused and the girl should be married.

However, the family of the accused rejected the proposal.

Police said they have arrested the minor boy while his three other friends who filmed the act are absconding.

"It is a very sensitive matter and we are investigating it on a top priority basis. Police have already arrested the prime accused after conducting a raid and we are making multiple raids to nab the other three students," said Kanwar Vishal Singh, Nayagarh Superintendent of Police.

He said they would submit a chargesheet only after a thorough investigation.