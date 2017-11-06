Class X student attempts suicide after repeated harassment by teacher

A Class X student of a government school in Hyderabad attempted suicide by jumping off the second floor of the school building after alleged and repeated harassment by her Mathematics teacher.

The girl is studying in the Palamakula Kasturba Residential Government School.

Speaking to ANI, Renuka, said, ¿My Maths teacher used to demoralise me every day as I once failed in this subject. She would continuously shout at me and would tell everyone that I'd never reach my goal in my life. She would never miss a day in scolding me in front of others. On being fed up and irritated, I took this decision.¿

Meanwhile, Child Rights Activist Achyuta Rao said, ¿Upon receiving the information, we rushed to the school and counselled the girl. We got to know that other than her mathematics teachers, other teachers also harassed her. Sometimes, she was also made to clean the toilets as punishment. We have filed a complaint at the Shamshabad Police Station and have demanded for a criminal case on the teachers involved in the matter¿.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

