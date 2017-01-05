Classical singer Bade Fateh Ali Khan passes away



Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan. Pic/YouTube



Remember the amazing voice behind the Thumri 'Mora Piya Mose Bole Na'? It was none other than the voice of Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan, a celebrated singer from the Patiala Gharana. Unfortunately, we will not get an opportunity to hear the voice in person because the famed classical singer left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday, January 5. He was 82.



As per reports published by the Dawn, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was suffering from lungs disease and was admitted in Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital for the last 10 days. It is reported that his funeral prayers will be held in Lahore on Thursday, January 5.



Ustad was born in Patiala in 1935. At the age of 12, he and his elder brother Amanat Ali Khan became the Maharaja’s selected singers at the court. For his exceptional talents and superb voice, he received the President’s Pride of Performance award along with many other accolades. He also gained fame in countries like USA, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Norway, France during his journey as a classical singer.