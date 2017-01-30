Claws out: It's battle of the cutest animals on Twitter



Two seal pups from Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Virginia Aquarium started the 'war, Other entries, like from Buffalo zoo and Indianapolis, added to the cuteness overload

Twitter beefs have a reputation for getting aggressive, and at times, downright nasty, but that wasn't the case with a friendly - and adorable - online beef between zoos across the USâÂÂlast week.

It all started when Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DCâÂÂtweeted out a picture of a newborn grey seal pup. A Twitter user named Sarah Hill from Virginia challenged the Virginia Aquarium to up the ante by showing their own adorable animals.

Not one to back down from a challenge, the VA Aquarium complied, sending the National Zoo a picture of an otter and an osprey, igniting a playful competition that grew to epic proportions when the Bronx Zoo joined in and tagged seven other zoos and added the phrase #cuteanimaltweetoff.

Upon seeing this epic struggle of baby animal portions, zoos and aquariums joined in, tweeting out achingly cute photos of their animal friends. Subsequently, the Internet was flooded with tonnes of pictures of adorable animals.

10

No. of USâÂÂzoos locked in the Cute Animal Tweetoff