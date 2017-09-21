Clayton Murzello: Goodbye Dutchy, you spun it right!

Late Australian leg-spinner Bob Holland will be remembered for his three Test match-winning performances in the space of one year



Bob Holland (left) poses with his man-of-the-match award with man of the series Malcolm Marshall at the end of the Australia vs West Indies Sydney Test on January 2, 1985. Courtesy/Ray Titus/West Indies Cricket Annual 1985

Through the death of Bob Holland, the international cricket fraternity has lost a late bloomer, an unassuming individual and a leg-spinner who, in a short career of 11 Tests, played a leading hand in three Test victories for Australia - all in 1985.

Brain cancer got the better of 'Dutchy' Holland last Sunday, aged 70. Greg Chappell's youngest brother Trevor, a New South Wales teammate, who attended a charity dinner for Holland on Friday, told me: "He was not looking particularly well. However, it was quite a shock to hear he had passed away over the weekend. 'Dutchy' was a great guy to have in the team, he never got upset, loved the game and was always interested in how his teammates were doing."

In a way, Holland was a unique cricketer. He was considered good enough to play first-class cricket for New South Wales when he was 32. Six years later, in 1984, the greying Holland became Australia's third oldest Test debutant and faced the mighty West Indies at Brisbane.

The selectors had done well to take into consideration NSW's Holland and left-arm spinner Murray Bennett's match-winning performance over the West Indies in a tour game in November 1984. Bennett was handed his baggy green in Sydney and they bowled Australia to an innings victory that put off the party lights for Clive Lloyd's Test farewell. Viv Richards was the prize wicket to get. Richards perished through a slip catch by centurion Kepler Wessels off Holland for 15. Holland ended up with six for 54, as West Indies were bowled out for 163. They fared a bit better while following on, but couldn't avoid their first defeat to Australia in four seasons and their first innings defeat in 17 years. Holland claimed a bag of four wickets in the second innings and with it a souvenir stump, possibly the off stick which was disturbed when he bowled opener Gordon Greenidge early on that fourth day.

The square turner at Sydney displeased skipper Lloyd, but he went into the Test with a four-pronged pace attack, dropping Roger Harper for Michael Holding. "If Borg and McEnroe were coming to play tennis at Kooyong, do you give them a bad tennis court?" Lloyd asked reporters on the visitors' balcony of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In an interview to the Newcastle Herald a couple of years ago, Holland revealed that he and his spin twin Bennett travelled in a chauffeur-driven car to be interviewed in a television studio at 5:30 the following morning, which was not the easiest thing to do after a late-night celebration.

Later that year, in the English summer of 1985, Holland's five for 68 from 32 overs spun Australia to victory in the second Test at Lord's. However, he could take only one wicket in the remaining three Tests he figured in. Iconic commentator Alan McGilvray put that down to Allan Border's poor handling of his leg-spinner, although he didn't want to sound too harsh on a then-inexperienced captain. When a gritty New Zealand side had to be tackled at the SCG in November 1985, after their innings victory in the previous Test at Brisbane, Holland came up with another match-winning 10-wicket haul on his home ground. Bowling master craftsman Martin Crowe round his legs for a duck in the second innings ended up being a memorable scalp.

Holland, however, took a beating when he bowled to the Indians in the Sydney Test of early 1986. He could have sent back Sunil Gavaskar much before he dismissed him (off a full toss) for 172 had Geoff Marsh held on to Gavaskar's pull shot the previous day. There can never be a long future for a 39-year-old and that was Holland's final Test. He continued to serve NSW cricket by coaching young players in Newcastle and will be remembered for his good work in that sphere, just like his presence in two NSW Sheffield Shield-winning squads and his short Test career.

John Benaud, a NSW player himself, summed up Holland's international career and personality well when he retired from Australian first-class cricket in 1987 (he played the 1987-88 season for Wellington in New Zealand).

Benaud's words that appeared in the October 1987 issue of Australian Cricket magazine were: "Bob wasn't really star status, but in an era that was saturated with bumpers, bouncers and bodyline, he spun a swirl of fresh air with his dainty leg-spin." John should know; his father Lou and famous brother Richie were leg-spinners. In his match summary on Channel Nine, Richie hoped that spin would regain importance in Test cricket. It did and who's to say Holland did not have a role to play in it.

