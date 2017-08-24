Clayton Murzello: Hang on to the Waste Indies tag



West Indies pacer Kemar Roach celebrates clean bowling England captain Joe Root during the first Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pic/Getty Images

It took England 30 games to beat West Indies in a home or away Test from 1976 to 1990. That period included two 5-0 whitewashes inflicted by Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards' teams over David Gower's outfit; one of the better Test teams at that time.

In those days, the terrorising Caribbean pace attack made the Englishmen wonder where their next good session would come from. Today, the West Indians are left thinking as to how to get their next wicket or run.

How much worse can it get for the former kings of cricket? It can get worse, it really can. And unlike in previous years, teams are now licking their lips in anticipation of a series against the West Indies.

English cricket writer Martin Johnson ended up being wrong about his, "can't bat, can't bowl, can't field" comment on Mike Gatting's English team on the 1986-87 tour of Australia. He would have been dead right today about the West Indians, led by Jason Holder.

At Edgbaston last week, the West Indies lost 19 wickets in a day to lose the Test by an innings and 209 runs. At the same venue in 1984, England won the toss, batted and were soon reduced to five for two. Opener Andy Lloyd, making his debut in front of his Warwickshire home crowd, looked to steady the ship with skipper David Gower at the other end. Malcolm Marshall bowled him a short one that struck the 27-year- old left- hander on his right temple. The injury damaged his right eye and the 33 minutes he spent under an England helmet were his last as a Test batsman. Those were the days when West Indies destroyed batsmen's confidence and careers.

That they lack the quality of old is understandable to an extent because the best of teams struggle to replicate class. But what compounds their problem is a lack of mental skills. It amazes me that the West Indies have not fully utilised the services of Dr Rudi Webster, a fine sports psychologist, who despite being 78, has so much more to offer to West Indies cricket. Dr Webster doesn't have much hair to tear out, but he must have been absolutely distraught to see the West Indies being knocked over on a demon-less pitch at Edgbaston; a ground where he played for Warwickshire from 1962 to 1966. Interestingly, Gatting, who is mentioned earlier in the piece, admitted that the secret behind his 1986-87 triumph in Australia (where England scooped the Ashes, World Series Cup triangular as well as the Perth Challenge Cup), was reading Webster's book, Winning Ways.

Despite their lows, it would take a hard man to say that the current West Indies team is bereft of the pride factor. It could well be that they are just not good enough to cope with the demands of Test cricket. A few months ago, fast bowler-turned- commentator Ian Bishop spoke in glowing terms of batsman Shai Hope during the Bridgetown Test against Pakistan. Each time Bishop visited his hotel gymnasium, he would find Hope working out there, either with the team trainer or by himself. He also happened to bump into Hope at Barbados airport while arriving for the Test and the young batsman promised the former fast bowling stalwart that he would do something special in a few days' time.

Hope got a 90 in the second innings and West Indies beat Pakistan by 106 runs. Of course, how can anyone ignore the careless cricket the West Indians played in Dominica to lose that series to Pakistan? You had to feel sorry for young Roston Chase, who scored hundreds in two of the three Tests.

As is well documented, West Indies' upheavals are not restricted to the field. There exists a cricketing structure laden with mistrust between the players and board. Sure, the players are tilted towards the quick bucks of the Twenty20 format, but the establishment cannot truthfully say that they have given the players a quality canvass to display their art, craft, heart and soul.

Captain Holder appears a fine young man who wants to see West Indies cricket flourish. He must be encouraged to be a strong captain like his former chief selector Clive Lloyd turned out to be. Even Lloyd experienced depressing times. The 1-5 defeat to Australia in 1975-76 left physical and mental scars. But a mixture of talent, ability and mental strength took West Indies to the Mount Everest of cricket. To be realistic, West Indies may never top the Test charts, but they can oxygenate themselves to compete well.

At the heart of the revival must be pace. It seems it has gone out of fashion in the Caribbean. Whatever happened to ambitions of having pace like fire? The post-1976 teams that Lloyd and Richards led never lacked pace and grit. Both those captains led a certain Malcolm Marshall, who died of cancer in 1999.

When he was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease, he told his doctor: "Doc, you have just bowled me a bouncer, but let's get on with it and tell me what needs to be done." If Holder's men need some historic inspiration for the next Test at Leeds, they'll do well to remember how Marshall walked out to bat at the same venue to help Larry Gomes reach his hundred in the 1984 Test, with his left arm in plaster due to a double fracture on his thumb. He later bowled West Indies to victory with 7 for 53 in 26 painful overs.

The currently wounded West Indies have someone in their team who can tell them more about that Marshall act - team manager Joel Garner. 'Big Bird' Garner saw it from close quarters since he was the outgoing batsman who met Marshall on the steps en route to the crease and he opened the bowling with the brave heart. He'd also tell them that, in his enthusiasm to bat, Marshall forgot to wear his abdomen guard.

Let's not give up on the West Indies just as yet. They have a Holder of tradition, a ray of Hope and a dream to Chase.

