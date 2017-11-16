Close shave for Big B, govt sends notice to car agency

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had a close shave when the rear wheel of a car taking him to the Kolkata airport rolled off, prompting the West Bengal government to send a notice to the travel agency which had provided him with the vehicle, a senior official here said.

Bachchan had come to the city at the invitation of the state government for the inaugural programme of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival, which opened on November 10. The superstar was on his way back to the airport on November 11 when the incident occurred. He was accompanied by a senior state minister, the official told PTI yesterday.



Amitabh Bachchan

"The wheel on the left rear-end of the car carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning," he said. The car had been provided by a travel agency.

The government has sought an explanation from the agency, the official said, adding that it had been paid a "huge amount" for transporting the actor. The official said an initial probe has revealed that the vehicle's certificate of fitness had expired but the car was still in use.

A source in the secretariat said "proper action" may be taken against the transport agency if it is found to be at fault.

After the incident, Bachchan got off the car and was taken to the airport in the minister's vehicle which was

right behind, a senior official of the Kolkata Traffic Police said.