Security has become a major concern for the residents of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, as all the four beat chowkies in the area are closed for more than a year now.



Police chowky at sector 21 near Shilp Chowk. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

The Kharghar police station, located near the Sion-Panvel highway, had built the four chowkies at sector 7 (near Hiranandani), sector 21 (Shilp Chowk), sector 30 (Ovaha gaon) and sector 34 (Papari pada). Kharghar, which is the third most developed node of Navi Mumbai, after Vashi and Nerul, falls under the jurisdiction of the Panvel Municipal Corporation.



Police chowky at sector 7 near Hiranandani

According to the 2011 census, it had a population of 80,612, which has almost tripled over the past five years. Sources said that with the growing population and development of real estate and educational institutes, safety and security of people should be of utmost importance to the local police.



Police chowky at sector 34 near Papari pada

Speaking to mid-day, Akshay Nair, member of NGO Sangarsh, said, "Security demands have increased with the growth in urbanisation. The beat chowkies should be operated on a daily basis. A couple of years back, even CIDCO had allotted a plot for setting up a beat chowky, but no construction has taken place till date. Public transport is also a major issue in Kharghar and even the roads lack proper lighting. Women do not feel safe travelling at night, as most of the areas near Pandavkhada and Central Park remain deserted." He further said, "Atleast two police officers should be stationed in each chowky. They will help in keeping anti-social elements at bay."



Police chowky at sector 30 near Ovaha gaon

Speaking on the issue, a senior officer from Kharghar police station said that apart from their regular work, the cops remain busy with bandobast duty most of the time. Prakash Nilewad, assistant commissioner of police, Panvel zone, said, "Even though the beat chowkies are not functioning, beat marshals patrol in their respective areas every night."

