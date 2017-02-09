CM Devendra Fadnavis harps on 'transparency' in civic body

Targeting the Shiv Sena at his first rally in Mumbai for the February 21 civic polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday said his party’s singular agenda was to ensure “transparency” in the administration of the country’s richest municipal corporation.

Speaking at a BJP public rally in Mulund, he said, “No matter how much others try to divert our attention, we are focused and our only agenda is transparency (in BMC).”

Fadnavis trashed the Sena’s claims of maintaining openness in the functioning of the civic body ruled by it, and claimed that he had documentary proof of “misdeeds” in BMC. The marks credited to BMC in a Central government report were due to the efforts of the state government and not the civic body, he claimed.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray’s party of “destroying” the metropolis, Fadnavis claimed that in terms of development, Mumbai now stood in the same league with Patna. “I do not want to blame Uddhavji but the problem lies with his advisors. They want to ensure that the Shiv Sena is finished,” the chief minister said, adding, “Our government has initiated inquiries as regards every allegation of corruption.”

“We have started development projects for Mumbai which would cost over R1 lakh crore, including metro, coastal road and MTHL (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link). We are not only improving the transport facilities, but coming up with end-to-end solutions like single ticketing transport system.

“We installed CCTVs at public places within a few months of coming to power (in October, 2014) for the safety and security of Mumbaikars. We made Mumbai the country's first Wi-Fi city,” Fadnavis told the rally.