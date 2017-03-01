Coaching class owner booked for duping student of Rs 7.8 lakh



Representational image



Thane: A man, who conducted private coaching classes here, has been booked for allegedly duping a 22-year-old student of Rs 7.8 lakh by promising to make him pass the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, police said today.

The Naupada police in Thane yesterday registered an offence under IPC section 420 (cheating) against the accused. Thane resident Gurucharan Singh Cheema enrolled at a private coaching institute in the city in 2012 as he aspired for a job in police department.

However, he soon discontinued to attend the classes and sought a refund of the Rs 10,000 fees paid by him. He was then referred by coaching institute owner to another person, who agreed to help him and in the process lured the student to join his academy in the city.

The victim then started pursuing classes at the academy of the accused after paying a fees of Rs 75,000.

Later, the accused told the victim that he had some contacts in police department and claimed that he would make him clear the MPSC exam for which he sought money.

The victim allegedly paid Rs 7.8 lakh (including Rs 75,000 fees) to the accused between June and November 2013. However, in December 2013, the accused shut down his academy.

The victim kept pursuing with the accused for refund of the money for about two years.

Later, the accused became untraceable. The student lodged a complaint yesterday in this connection, police said adding that a probe in the matter was on.