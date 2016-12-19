Coins worth Rs 7,000 stolen from temple in Thane



Representational Picture

Thane: Unidentified persons allegedly robbed coins worth Rs 7,000 from a donation box kept at a temple in Thane city, police said on Monday.

As per a complaint filed by the temple care-taker, he had gone to Tamil Nadu on December 14 to attend a ritual. On the intervening night of December 15 and 16, some unidentified persons allegedly entered the temple premises. They broke open the donation box kept there and took away coins from it worth about Rs 7,000, the complainant claimed.

The robbers threw the donation box outside the temple premises. The next day, a relative of the temple's care-taker spotted the donation box thrown away by the miscreants. On his return to the city, the temple care-taker lodged a complaint with police last evening.

An offence under IPC section 379 (theft) has been registered against the unidentified persons and police are further probing the incident.