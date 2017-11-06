South Mumbai residents take corporator for a walk to point out issues faced by them

Parking and traffic-related issues, encroachment problem, Colaba has been reeling from all this and more since the last few years. After several complaints to the authorities failed to yield any result, Colaba residents invited local corporator Sujata Sanap for a walk down the streets of the locality, so she could get a glimpse into their daily nightmare.



Colaba residents Subhash Motwani, Pervez Cooper, Mushira and Reshma S and Vikram G explain the parking menace near Jenkins House. Pics/ Falguni Agrawal

Residents living in the houses dotting the lanes off Colaba Causeway – one of the city’s famous retail arteries – had organised the walk. While several issues plague these residents, of late, even the shopkeepers in the area have been complaining that hawkers surrounding their shops have been ruining business for them. "Either regulate the hawkers or consider making a hawkers’ zone on Colaba Causeway," suggest these shop owners.

Resident woes

Elucidating on their problems, while walking with Sanap, Subhash Motwani, chief of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA), said, "Even if we ignore the encroachment issue by hawkers, double parking is rife in this area."

CHCRA vice-president Pervez Cooper pointed out cars flouting the "one way" sign and said, "We wanted corporator Sanap to see for herself how the one way sign is flouted regularly in Colaba."

Incidentally, even as our correspondent was walking down Colaba Causeway alongside Sanap and the angry residents, a police car flouted the No Entry sign on the lane near the Jenkins House. Vikram Gidwani, a Colaba resident, rued that it is upon the locals to keep a constant vigil in the area. Two other residents who participated in the walk, Mushira and Reshma S, added, "Tourists here claim not to understand the road signage. Double-parking on the main road as well as the lanes is shrinking our streets. These are troubling issues for us."

Corporator Sujata Sanap during the walk

Authority speak

Sanap, who took notes about the locals’ woes, said, "I will see that the roads are repaired soon. The parking problem and other traffic issues are for the traffic police to solve."

But, the residents insisted that Sanap must act as a facilitator to bring the local police, the traffic police and the BMC together to solve their issues. The CHCRA members handed over a letter stating their issues to the corporators.

Former corporator Ganesh Sanap, (Sujata Sanap is his sister-in-law) said, "We will see that streets likeHenry RoadandMereweather Roadare repaired soon." The Sanaps added that they were looking at installing better streetlights in the area.