Cold, dry weather to continue in Jammu and Kashmir





Jammu/Srinagar: Night temperatures throughout Jammu and Kashmir remained below the freezing point on Friday as the weather office said cold, dry weather conditions would continue in the state during the next 48 hours.

An official of the MET department told IANS, "Cold, dry weather conditions are likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours."

"We are expecting snow and rainfall by next week and till then there are little chances of precipitation anywhere in the state."

The official said the night's lowest temperature was minus 4.3 in Srinagar while it was minus 3.4 and 0.0 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 9.4 as the night's lowest while Katra recorded 9.2, Batote 6.7, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3.0 as the minimum temperatures.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under an intense cold wave since the last two weeks while an unprecedented dry spell extending over five months has also been continuing here.

This has caused an alarming drop in the water levels of lakes, rivers and springs resulting in semi-drought conditions.

Traditionally all the perennial water reservoirs of the state are replenished by heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day long period of 'Chillai Kalan' that started here on December 21.