Cold wave unabated in Jammu and Kashmir

Cold wave conditions remained unabated across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the weather office issuing an advisory warning of moderate to heavy rains and snowfall in the state for three days from December 11. Adverse weather is likely to disrupt air and surface traffic during this period. "All field staff including police have been put on alert in various districts following the weather advisory by the MET department," a senior official said.



Jammu and Kashmir Cold Wave Pic/PTI

The Met Department said: "At minus 12.3 degrees Celsius, Leh town recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Friday. The minimum temperature was minus 7.2 in Kargil. "Jammu city recorded 8.0, Katra 9.8, Batote 8.5, Bannihal 10.9, Bhaderwah 4.2 and Udhampur 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures respectively. "Srinagar city recorded minus 3.0, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 2.2 as the night's lowest temperatures."

