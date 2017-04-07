E-paper

Collision of Air India, Indigo flights averted at Delhi Airport

Representational picture

New Delhi: A near collision was averted on Friday as an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft came face-to-face at IGI airport in New Delhi.

Air India's Delhi-Goa AI156 was about to take off from runway 28 at 11.15 AM when the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the pilot to stop and come back to bay, Air India sources said.

IndiGo's Ranchi-Delhi 6E398 landed on the same runway minutes later. There were 122 passengers onboard the Air India plane. The Air India aircraft finally took off for Goa at 12.50.

