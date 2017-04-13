Comatose Mumbai girl, who was hit by frying pan gets help from the US





(Inset) Haziqa Ansari (8) was just a few steps away from her house when the pan fell on her head from the building in Madanpura

8-year-old Haziqa Ansari, who was gravely injured after a 2-kg frying pan fell on her head, has received aid from Good Samaritans from the United States. According to a report by The Times of India, Ansari is still in a coma nearly two weeks after the incident.

The Std II student is currently battling for life at Nair hospital. She was barely a few steps from her house when a pan came crashing down on her from a 22-storey building, cracking her skull and landing her in the trauma ward. Haziqa was returning from her tuition class, when the incident happened.

The impact of her injury has led doctors to believe that the pan could have fallen from the height of around 100 feet (around 10 or 12 storeys high).



An illustration of the frying pan hitting Haziqa Ansari

Doctors at Nair Hospital, where Haziqa Ansari is currently admitted, say it's crucial to remove a broken part of the skull that has entered her brain. They feel the surgery should happen soon to minimise the infection.

Ansari's neurosurgeon, Dr Keki Turel, has been contacted by a concerned woman from America, who has offered to help in her recovery. The girl's family members have also been approached for aid from all parts of the country.

On a positive note, Haziqa Ansari has been responding to the pain and doctors believe she would awake from her coma soon.