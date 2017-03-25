Come clean before deadline, I-T dept warns black money holders



The IT dept has said stash holders should declare their black money under the PMGKY scheme "or regret later." Pic for Representation

New Delhi: The Income Tax department yesterday warned black money holders that it has "information" about their illegal deposits and they should avail the soon-to-end PMGKY window to come clean.

In advertisements issued in leading national dailies, the department said that the "countdown" in this regard has begun and stash holders should declare their black money "or regret later".

The window under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) closes on March 31. The advertisement said that the "Income Tax department has information about your deposits." The department also said that total "confidentiality is ensured" to those who declare their black assets and funds under this scheme.

It had recently also cautioned stash holders to avail the scheme or face stringent action under Benami laws, adding that the defaulters' names will also be shared with the central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

The tax and penalty against those who hide their black money and fail to avail the PMGKY could go as high as 137 per cent of the cash deposits made, a senior officer had said, adding the department will not shy away from slapping the newly enacted Benami Transactions Act against defaulters. The Benami Act invites rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years and the violators also stand to be charged under the I-T Act, besides being liable to pay fine up to 25 per cent of fair market value of benami property and other penalties.