Coming soon: Smart card to ensure seamless travel across all modes of transport

This tunnelling blade was lowered into the Metro 3 shaft at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an international company that will prepare a mobile application and a single card that Mumbaikars can use for seamless travel across various modes of public transport. This includes the Metro, Monorail, the suburban rail networks and the inland passenger water transport system that is expected to be operational in a few years.

Devendra Fadnavis

"A few days ago, the state government signed an MoU with an international company and Ford, which will create a mobile application and a single card for public transport," the CM said.

Metro 3 tunnelling to begin

The CM made this announcement last evening in Mahim, at an event for the Metro 3. The event involved a symbolic ceremony to lower the tunnelling blade that will dig the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro corridor.

Fadnavis also announced that a total of 17 tunnel boring machines would operate along the 32-km corridor. "Simultaneous tunnelling will begin at various other places. On an average, 10 metres tunnelling will be done on a daily basis."

He said the underground Metro will have no scope for water logging, and will remain operational irrespective of flooding in the city.

Without expressly mentioning Aarey Colony, the CM hinted that they would likely continue with their plans of building the Metro 3 car shed there. "We have sped up construction activity along Metro 3, as the courts have given a decision in our favour."

"When the Metro corridors are completed, they will cater to more than 90 lakh passengers. Air pollution will reduce too," he added.

90 lakh

Estimated ridership once the Metro lines are completed

10 M

Average distance that will be tunnelled per day

