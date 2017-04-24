Common sense evaporates: Thermocol used to prevent water loss in Tamil Nadu



PWD workers float thermocol sheets at Vaigai dam as part of a novel initiative to prevent loss of water through evaporation. Pic/PTI

Theni (TN): An 'experiment' by PWD officials to try and cut water loss due to evaporation in Vaigai dam by covering a small portion of it with thermocol sheets came undone when parts of it were swept away by strong winds.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperatives Sellur K Raju, who inaugurated the unconventional method to conserve water in drought-hit Tamil Nadu, saw the attempt go awry as the sheets flew in different directions in gusty winds in the river.

The minister later held discussions with PWD experts on ways to overcome the problem of wind and water flow, which led to the sheets drifting in various directions, officials said.

On this technique, Raju merely said the “thermocol covering technology” was received from a “source.”

Journalists, who were part of the team taken to the spot to demonstrate the 'technology', found there were not enough sheets to cover the water.

Raju said such methods are used abroad to reduce evaporation, and justified the use of thermocol, saying it is non-polluting. But a scientist said thermocol is non-biodegradable and can harm fish when it breaks into pieces.

Rs 10 Amount set aside by TN govt for water loss prevention tech