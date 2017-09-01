Commuters stop train over cancellations at Vasind railway station



Angry commuters at Vasind station on the Central line stop a long-distance train this morning after local trains were cancelled during peak hours

Angry commuters at Vasind railway station stopped a mail express train around 7.30am today over cancellation of local train services and unavailability of trains at the station during the morning rush hour. The railway police managed to bring the situation under control soon.

CR services have been facing people's ire following frequent disruptions. With about 35 local trains marooned owing to the heavy rain on Tuesday, and the unavailability of one track following the derailment of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, many services have been curtailed.

It will take a day or two for Mumbai's lifeline to normalise services, as about 35 trains of the Central Railway, and 11 trains of Western Railway have been affected in the waterlogging due to heavy rain on Tuesday. CR officials said they are also trying to link the train management system with the passenger address system, so that platform announcements can be done real-time to avoid communication gap. The WR already has this facility.

"About 35 12-car local trains were initially reported to be marooned on various stretches. Of these, about 10-12 have been pressed back into service, and the others are in the process," said Sunil Udasi, CR's chief PR officer.

