Complaint about illicit liquor being sold under Mumbai Metro ignored by police



The foot overbridge that connects to Jagruti Nagar Metro station in Ghatkopar

Nobody knows where they came from or why they suddenly picked the Jagruti Nagar Metro station in Ghatkopar to get tipsy every day. For the past six months, residents in the area have been driven up the wall after anti-social elements made the area below the foot overbridge near the station their drinking den.

A fed-up local, who didn't wish to be identified, sent a video and photographs to mid-day, which show a person selling pouches of hooch and tadi to tipplers.

Residents alleged that there has been no action from the local police or the state excise department. A local claimed that he has made several calls to the police, but all of them have fallen on deaf ears.

No action

“This activity has been going on for more than six months. We ignored it earlier, thinking the police and the state excise department would take action, considering that it's happening in broad daylight,” said another local.

Residents said the sale starts at 9.30 am below the FOB constructed over the BMC pipelines next to the station. As there are many residential societies in the area, locals want it to stop immediately.

“On March 11, I saw what happens. The dealer comes in the morning, and soon, a crowd gathers and the party begins. They dump the plastic bags in a pile and burn them. This happens daily. I called up the police control room, but no action has been initiated. Do they want a repeat of the 2015 Malad tragedy?” fumed a resident.



People gather to buy and consume illicit liquor under the foot overbridge

Authorities napping?

“We have strict patrolling in our area; often, we find people consuming alcohol below bridges, but somebody openly selling illicit liquor in our area is unlikely. Nonetheless, we will immediately send our officers to investigate the matter,” said senior inspector from Ghatkopar police station, Vyankat Patil.

When mid-day asked Patil if he received a message from the control room regarding a local's complaint, he said, “We must have... but right now, I am on leave, so I have to inquire about this.”

Inspector Yakoob Mulla, who has been given charge in absence of the senior inspector, said, “On March 12, we got a complaint of sale of desi daaru, but not near Jagruti Nagar Metro station. This was from Golibar Road near Dutta Mandir, which is close to the station. The same day, we sent our team and arrested one Samir Badshah with 38 pouches of adulterated liquor. If this activity is continuing in the area, we will send a team to investigate.”

“We haven't got any complaint from the police control room. A person can lodge a complaint with our control room, without disclosing his/her identity, by calling on our toll-free number 1800-833-3333 or send us a message on WhatsApp at 8422001133. Once we receive the complaint, we will investigate,” said Sunil Chauhan, director of enforcement and vigilance (state excise department).