Complete approvals for integrated state water plan by this December: Maharashtra CM



Devendra Fadnavis



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesady directed officials to complete the approval process for integrated state water plan by December this year. Fadnavis issued the directives during the meeting of State Water Council at Mantralaya (state secretariat) to review the status and progress for various integrated water initiatives.



The Chief Minister has asked officials to complete the entire approval process for Integrated State Water Plan by December 31, 2017, a statement by Chief Minister Office (CMO) said. Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Pandurang Fundkar, Girish Mahajan, Diwakar Raote, Ram Shinde, Vijay Shivtare, Babanrao Lonikar were present for the meeting.

Fadnavis has also directed all guardian ministers to immediately convene a meeting in districts to review the Jalyukta Shivar work and complete pending work in two-months, the statement added.