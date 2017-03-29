Cong corporator accused of filing bogus documents regarding work experience at NGO



Congress corporator Sunil Narsale

The Congress hasn't had enough of its infighting. After a dismal performance in the BMC polls, the party is in a fresh controversy after one of its long-time members has alleged that one of its leaders, Sunil Narsale - nominated to the civic body's general house - has filed bogus documents regarding his work experience at an NGO. The accusation has been levelled by partyman Sushant Dandekar.

Girgaon resident Dandekar, who has been associated with the party since the last 40 years is up against Narsale's nomination for the civic house's general body. In his complaint, Dandekar has alleged that Narsale declared himself an expert in social work and a member of NGO KARAM. A copy of the complaint was sent to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta as well as to the municipal secretary department on March 24. Congress's south Mumbai district wing president Narsale, is known as a close aide of the Deora family.

Speaking to mid-day, Dandekar said, "We had filed an RTI in the charity commissioner's office and got the details about the members of the managing committee of NGO.

The record shows that the association was registered in 1986 and till date, has had no change in office bearers and managing committee members. However, there is no mention of Narsale, neither is he currently associated with KARAM. I had raised this issue with party president Sanjay Nirpam and former MP Milind Deora, but nothing has happened. Narsale has studied till the fifth standard and does not know how to speak on a public forum; what do you expect from such person? I will move court against the nomination, as it is a clear violation of the state government's notification." Deora and Nirupam could not be reached for comment.

Dandekar added, "BMC refused to intervene and told me to approach court," Dandekar.

When mid-day called Narsale, he handed the phone to an aide, who said, "All allegations against Narsale are baseless and false. He has been working in the NGO for more than 10 years. Ever since party leaders selected him, several people are not happy with the decision and are creating problems. The documentation given for the work experience is genuine and there is no problem at all. The nomination was done as per the norms."