Cong-NCP to stage yatra across Maharashtra for loan waiver for farmers

The Congress and the NCP will jointly organise a yatra across Maharashtra, beginning March 29, to push for their demand for the complete loan waiver for farmers.

"The 'sangharsh yatra' will begin on March 29 and continue till April 5. Its main focus will be on the demand for complete loan waiver for farmers," the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan said.

He was speaking after attending a joint meeting of the legislators belonging to the Congress and the NCP.

On the Congress' side, the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, and Narayan Rane attended the meeting. On the NCP's side, the Leader of Opposition in Council Dhannajay Munde, Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, and Sunil Tatkare attended the meeting. Meanwhile, in a letter to the Speaker, Vikhe Patil, and Pawar and Jayant Patil have demanded that they too be suspended like the 19 MLAs of both the parties.