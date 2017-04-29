Congress, BJP spar over Vadra land deal report



Robert Vadra

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Congress and the BJP yesterday sparred over the "leak" of the reported findings of Justice SN Dhingra Commission that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, had allegedly made unlawful profits in a land deal in 2008 in Haryana.

The Congress accused the BJP governments at the Centre and Haryana of "deliberately and selectively leaking" the report to "damn" Vadra, despite court injunctions on its publication, a charge rejected by minister Venkaiah Naidu and Haryana CMâÂÂManohar Khattar.

The contents of the report are yet to be made public by the Haryana government, which had given an undertaking in court not to release the report until directed by the court.