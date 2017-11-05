Congress, BJP vow to end 'monkey business' in Himachal Pradesh

Harassed by troops of monkeys which frequently attack passers-by and destroy crops, residents of Himachal Pradesh are being promised relief from the simian menace by both the BJP and the Congress if voted to power in the upcoming elections. As many as 2,000 villages across the hill state are affected by the menace.



BJP's CM candidate, Prem Kumar Dhumal, blames the Congress government for not running the sterilisation drive in an effective manner to tackle the monkey population. "They have not run this programme in a proper manner and it seems the number of monkeys has in­c­re­ased rather than going down. We will take necessary steps to reduce the monkey business in the state," he said.

However, Industries Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said, "We have run sterilisation campaigns and taken other steps as well. We will take more steps needed to tackle the problem."

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled for November 9.

2.4k No. of monkeys in Himachal Pradesh as per a 2015 census