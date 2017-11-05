Congress, BJP vow to end 'monkey business' in Himachal Pradesh
Harassed by troops of monkeys which frequently attack passers-by and destroy crops, residents of Himachal Pradesh are being promised relief from the simian menace by both the BJP and the Congress if voted to power in the upcoming elections. As many as 2,000 villages across the hill state are affected by the menace.
Eight locations in Shimla are endemic areas. representation pic/AFOEight locations in Shimla are endemic areas. Representation Pic/AFP
BJP's CM candidate, Prem Kumar Dhumal, blames the Congress government for not running the sterilisation drive in an effective manner to tackle the monkey population. "They have not run this programme in a proper manner and it seems the number of monkeys has increased rather than going down. We will take necessary steps to reduce the monkey business in the state," he said.
However, Industries Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said, "We have run sterilisation campaigns and taken other steps as well. We will take more steps needed to tackle the problem."
The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled for November 9.
2.4k No. of monkeys in Himachal Pradesh as per a 2015 census
Cong like 'termites', must be removed: PM
Kangra: PM Modi on Saturday hit out at the ruling Congress, comparing it to "termites" and said the party must be thrown out in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. "They are going to celebrate November 8 as black day and burn my effigies. They don't know Modi is a disciple of Sardar Patel and won't be cowed down. I have come to ask you to give it a three-fourth majority. Congress is like termite – they must be uprooted from India," he declared. The PM also hinted at a crackdown on benami properties and said that the Congress is worried as illegal assets of its leaders would not be spared in his government's action.