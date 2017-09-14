Congress: Does not behave PM to call Rahul 'pappu', shehzada



Rahul Gandhi

Calling Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi "pappu" or "shehzada" does not behove someone occupying the Prime Minister's position, state Congress president Shantaram Naik said on Thursday, adding that Narendra Modi had appointed an IT squad specifically to attack the Gandhi scion in synchronised fashion.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji at the party's state headquarters, Naik also said that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had no right to attack the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, because the "ancestors of BJP" were working in connivance with the British.

"Calling Rahul Gandhi by names like 'pappu' or 'shehzada' does not suit a person who holds the post of Prime Minister. It is learnt that Modi has appointed 20 IT professionals to attack Rahul Gandhi which is an act done in frustration," Naik said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP also said: "BJP's ancestors, who were with Britishers during India's independence struggle, have no right to attack Rahul Gandhi."

Naik said it was time that Rahul Gandhi assumed charge as the president of the Congress party.