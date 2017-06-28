Congress: Farm loan waiver mere jugglery of numbers



Ashok Chavan

Terming as mere jugglery of numbers the state government's decision of waiving farm loans, the state Congress yesterday alleged that the ruling BJP has misled people in the name of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"This is not a blanket loan waiver, which farmers, Shiv Sena and the Opposition parties had demanded. The BJP has merely indulged in jugglery of arithmetic and misled people in the name of Shivaji Maharaj," Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Chavan said.

The BJP-led state government on Saturday unveiled a Rs 34,022-crore farm loan waiver scheme, under which debts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh each will be written off, making 40 lakh farmers debt-free. The scheme is named Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krushi Sanman Yojana.

The Lok Sabha MP from Nanded said that the cap of Rs 1.5 lakh on loan waiver will not serve the purpose of bringing out farmers from financial crisis. "On top of it, the government has said that for loans over R1.5 lakh, only 25 per cent of the outstanding amount or Rs 1.5 lakh, whichever is less, will be given," Chavan said. "This means if a farmer has a loan of Rs 1.51 lakh, he will merely get R38,000 as compensation. How will this decision stop suicides?" he asked.