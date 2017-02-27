Congress: Narendra Modi government attacking democracy

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of joining forces with the Sangh Parivar to unleash assaults on Indian democracy.

Addressing the media here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the assault on students and teachers by alleged ABVP activists at the Ramjas College was part of a concerted effort by rightwing forces.

"The incident (at Ramjas) is not isolated. Ever since this government came to power, attempts have been on to adjust the discourse 90 degrees to the right.

"There is this pattern of intimidation and violence going across the country which challenges the fundamental precept on which the Constitution of India rests, the idea on which the country has been founded.

"Therefore, time has come for all progressive, pluralistic and patriotic forces to come together and fight this relentless assault on the Indian democracy by elements of the Sangh Parivar (that) has complete and absolute backing of the government right up to the Prime Minister," said Tewari.

"This is indicative by the kind of people the Prime Minister has chosen to follow on his Twitter handle."

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien had said that Modi was following on Twitter certain trolls who write "venemous, misogynist" stuff besides issuing "murderous threats".