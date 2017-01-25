Congress, NCP attack BJP-Sena over new fleet

The ruling combine was to add 303 new buses to the fleet by Jan, but there is no sign of even the prototype for testing yet

Usually, a delay in procuring prototype buses by the BEST Undertaking would go unnoticed, but in election time, every misstep is fair game.

No surprise then that the Congress and NCP tore into the ruling BJP-Sena for the delay in getting the prototype single decker bus, part of the 303 buses bought with a price tag of Rs 55 lakh each.

Failed promise

“The first prototype was supposed to have arrived by now and after initial testing and approvals, it was supposed to have been added to the fleet. But, there is no word yet from the administration on when it is getting them,” said Congress’ Ravi Raja, member of the BEST Committee.

On January 4, mid-day reported that sources in the BEST Undertaking had said that as per plans, the prototype was supposed to come by December 2016, and after some paperwork and trials, 100 buses were to ply on the road by January.

Change of stance

“Our staff will be inspecting it in the coming week. The prototype is expected in the first week of February,” said Jagdish Patil, general manager, BEST.

Once the first bus comes in, the first lot of 100 single decker non-air-conditioned buses will then arrive by March. Gradually, the pending 202 buses will also be added to the fleet.

These are supposedly environmentally friendly buses that will abide by Bharat-IV emission standards by the end of 2017. The 12-metre long buses will also have more legroom, Wi-Fi, forced ventilation and charging points for commuters.