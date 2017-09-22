Congress asks Centre to make public evidence of Rohingyas' link with IS



Representation pic

The Congress on Thursday asked the government to make public whatever evidence it has of some of the Rohingya refugees having links with IS and take action against them as per Indian laws, but also maintained all of them should not be painted as "terrorists".

The party was reacting to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on Thursday saying that Rohingyas who have entered India from Myanmar should not be mistaken as refugees because they are "illegal immigrants" who need to be sent back due to national security reasons.

"The government has submitted two contradictory affidavits in the Supreme Court on the issue. This issue cannot be taken lightly. Somewhere it is linked with security. Whatever evidence Indian government has in connection with national security issues or anything linked with the ISIS and other terror groups, that should be made public," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"There is no point hiding it. If any individual has links to ISIS, action should be taken against him or her as per our laws. Deportation is not enough," he added.

Surjewala also said: "A terrorist is a terrorist. Why should we send him to other country. Action should be taken against him as per our laws. But, false allegation should not be levelled against any person"

"It should be kept in mind because it is a serious matter. The government should do what is right when it comes to national security. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court and we are confident that the apex court will take the right decision on it."

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said: "When such a humanitarian crisis occurs, then government has to take a decision this. Some people many be terrortist and may take the path of violence or terrorism.

"But to paint all of them as terrorists is not the right thing. On humanitarian grounds, those who needed help, India has also helped them. After talking to both the countries, whether it is Mayanmmar or Bangladesh, a they should come up with a solution.

"India should also see the international treaties are kept in mind and respected. It should not be turned into a political issue in the name of religion. Painting all of them as terrrorists would not be just."