Congress: BJP tacitly supported MNS in attack on Mumbai Regional Congress Committee office

Cong claims BJP is equally responsible for MNS's attack on MRCC office

While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) claimed responsibility for attacking the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) office on Friday, Congress says the party could not have taken such a violent step without tacit support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan and MRCC chief Sanjay Nirupam have held MNS and the BJP equally responsible for what MNS has called a 'surgical strike' on the MRCC office. The attack took place early Friday morning when the office premises were being cleaned and no one was present. "This is not possible without tacit support from the government. BJP wants this matter to flare up, though the Congress has been trying to go by the law instead of behaving like MNS goons," said Chavan.

Came like cowards

Nirupam told mid-day, "MNS goons barged in our office and vandalised the cabins and furniture. They came like cowards when there was no one present. I condemn this cowardly act."



Congress leaders Gurudas Kamat and Madhu Chavan assesses the damage caused by MNS workers. Pics/Suresh Karkera

"The Azad Maidan Police Station is hardly 25 meters away from the MRCC Office. I wonder what the police officials were doing. I urge the CM to take action against the MNS goons. Otherwise, we can give a befitting reply," said Nirupam. He said MNS was now getting desperate and in a bid to save face, the redundant party was looking for soft targets to attack. "Why else would the attackers come wearing helmets and run away like rats?" said Nirupam.

MNS's reason

MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande who claimed responsibility for the attack immediately after the incident, indicated that the cause behind it was Nirupam's incessant posturing against MNS's threat to north Indian migrant hawkers. Deshpande, who was arrested along with seven others, spelled out the exact reason very clearly when he called Nirupam a 'Bhaiyya' (slang used for north Indian migrants). The MNS men have been charged with rioting, criminal conspiracy and damaging public property, the police said.