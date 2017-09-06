Congress condemns Gauri Lankesh's death, says `she lives on in our hearts'



Gauri Lankesh. Pic/Twitter

The Congress Party strongly condemned the death of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot at her residence in Bengaluru, stating that the culprits need to be punished.

The Congress took to Twitter yesterday and stated that, "The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished".

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter expressing shock and said "Shocked to hear of the assassination of @gaurilankesh. We strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Her courage will continue to inspire".

Also, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, speaking on the murder, asserted that this incident is an attack on journalism.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "This is a serious incident and it should be condemned. This incident proves that it is an attack on journalism and strong action should be taken on it. I request the Chief Minister of Karnataka to soon as possible nab the criminal and bring them to light. I will always remember her as she had been my colleague during journalist days. She worked with perfection and candid in her observation".

The moment the news of Lankesh's murder broke out, fellow journalists, activists, and celebrities took to Twitter to express their shock and anger over the incident.

At around 8:00 in the evening, senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an 'anti-establishment' publication.