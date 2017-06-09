Congress failed to address farmers' problems: Rajnath Singh



Rajnath Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be running a face saving exercise, alongside events to commemorate the completion of three years of their government, amidst the farmers' protests in many places in the country. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Mumbai on Thursday, blamed the party's predecessor the Congress government, for the turmoil.

Singh said Congress' tenure at the Centre had promoted 'wholesale corruption'. “The Congress shouldn't forget that the mess in the agriculture sector is because of their failure to address problems of farmers. They are primarily responsible for the issues of farmers. They forget that Bharat is an agri-country and farmers are important,” said Singh before his meeting with BJP workers.

Over the past few days, the farmers' unrest has spread besides Maharashtra, in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Rajasthan. There was violence in Mandsaur district of MP after the death of five protesters in police firing. In Mumbai and Maharashtra, the supply of vegetables and fruits hasn't stabilised and neither have prices, despite assurances.

Singh further said that the final decision on farmer issues has to be taken by the concerned state governments. “There is no need for intervention by the 'suraksha bal' (armed forces) for farmers' issues. I am also a farmer's son and we understand their problems. Though there are crises now, our government promises to augment their earnings by two times by 2022,” he added.

He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is trying hard to resolve the issue. While there seems to be stress in the ties with Shiv Sena - which disliked its ally not taking it into confidence while taking a decision on farmer's loan, he had another view. “The Shiv Sena is our ally and friend. There could be a difference of opinion but our ties are there for years. CM Fadnavis also wants everyone's support on the issues,” he added.

On Thursday Congress president Rahul Gandhi was detained in MP while trying to reach Mandsaur. In Mumbai the Congress workers held a rail roko at Ghatkopar. They protested on the tracks, platforms, and station premises. But Central Railway officials said that the RPF removed them from the tracks soon and there was not much effect on the train services.