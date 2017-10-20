Congress hits back at Narendra Modi over his Kedarnath shrine remarks

The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "arrogant" over his remarks on redevelopment of the Kedarnath shrine after the flash floods of 2013, saying he has disrespected the people of Uttarakhand.

"By visiting Kedarnath today (Friday), Modiji has not only disrespected people of Uttarakhand but also showed his arrogance," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said here in a video message.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister accused the Congress of rejecting his proposal of redeveloping the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath after the devastating flash floods in 2013.

Firing salvos at Modi, Surjewala asked: "After the 2013 disaster, is it only Modiji who is capable of redeveloping Uttarakhand? Was the work done by the then state government, people and the devotees of Lord Shiva to redevelop Kedarnath a waste? Out of 130 crore people, is none capable of redeveloping Kedarnath other than Modiji?"

He said: "When the ruler turns arrogant then his downfall is very close."

He urged the Prime Minister not to disrespect the people of the state, saying: "Lord Shiva does not ask for help, He asks for devotion."

"And those who devote themselves towards the Lord get the fruits of their devotion. Modiji should maintain at least some humility at the door of Lord Shiva," Surjewala added.