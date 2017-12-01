Congress: Kirron Kher just brushed aside a serious issue

The Congress Party on Thursday slammed BJP MP Kirron Kher for her remark on a Chandigarh gangrape victim that suggested victim-shaming on her part

The Congress Party on Thursday slammed BJP MP Kirron Kher for her remark on a Chandigarh gangrape victim that suggested victim-shaming on her part. "I am amazed how she gave such a statement; it seems like a light take on a serious matter. This is a serious issue and it needs to be taken seriously. It should not have been brushed aside so lightly," Congress leader Pawan Bansal said.



Kirron Kher. File Pic

Bansal said the BJP MP should have talked about the measures taken by her to combat the problem instead of pointing out the victim's fault. "Instead of saying that the girl should have not boarded the auto, she (Kher) needed to tell how she was going to make Chandigarh a safer place for women. Such statements diminish the seriousness of the issue," he said.

While appreciating the police for nabbing the culprits, Bansal also said, "That's not enough. Such cases should never happen." He added that concerted actions should be taken to avert the problem, so that there was "fear of law in the minds of potential miscreants."

Kher slams Opp for politicising rape issue

On the other hand, Kirron Kher on Thursday cried foul over the controversy her Chandigarh gang-rape statement has sparked and asked the Opposition to not politicise it. The BJP MP has been facing flak from various quarters after she quipped that the Chandigarh gang-rape victim could have averted the incident by using her 'common sense'.

