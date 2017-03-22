Congress leader S.M. Krishna joins BJP



Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna after joined Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Sadananda Gowda is also seen. Pic/PTI



Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna on Wednesday joined the BJP and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krishna formally became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party president Amit Shah. He left the Congress earlier saying he was feeling neglected.

"I am feeling grateful on joining the BJP. Now, a great India has emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he told the media.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Krishna said he had been "associated with the great leadership of the BJP" when he was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004.

Krishna was also the Indian External Affairs Minister.