Congress leaders express shock over the murder of Class II Ryan School student

Senior Congress leaders have expressed shock over the alleged murder of a class II student of the Ryan International School, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood on Friday.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "This is a very shocking incident that an innocent child is being murdered in school. Police should take immediate action." Echoing similar sentiments, another Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said that the Haryana police will act appropriately and get the culprits.

He further said, "School must realise that the parents hand over their children, their loving ones to the school with a sense of responsibility and with a sense of belief that they will be safe." "If schools turn up to be graveyards or killing grounds it's very sad," Vadakkan said.

Earlier, the Ryan International School had expressed grief and assured co-operation in the investigation.

A statement released by the school authority stated that, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our school today, involving a class II student - Pradyuman Thakur. He had suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the school head-Neerja Batra. Despite all attempts, unfortunately his life could not be saved due to his injuries".

"The police are investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family," the statement further noted.

Hours after the incident, the Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused bus conductor who was arrested in the murder case of Ryan International School student tried to sexually assault the lad before killing him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh told that accused Ashok, a resident village Ghamroj in Haryana, killed the boy when he tried to raise an alarm.

"The accused is a bus conductor and was arrested. He attempted to sexually assault the boy, when boy raised an alarm he killed the boy. During the preliminary investigation, the accused tried to sexually assault the child," the DCP told the media. The Gurugram Police earlier in the day detained at least three suspects after the student was found dead in the washroom of Ryan International School here.

The detained suspects included a bus conductor, a driver and a school staff member. However, the authorities of the school denied negligence. Speaking to the media, school caretaker Neerja Batra said that the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood.

"The child was looking serious. We didn't lose a minute. The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately. Police are here to investigate the matter and after investigation one can say from where the knife came inside the school premises," she added.

Also, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) K Krishan said that the matter has been taken very seriously. "We are taking the matter very seriously. A Team is already there in the school to find what happened and ensure it never recurs," he said. The father of the victim had said that it was a "clear case of murder."

"It was a normal day. I left my child in the school and then went back to home. After I reached home, I got a call from the school saying that he is in hospital and he is bleeding and that he was found lying down on the floor of the washroom. After this, I rushed to the hospital and by the time I reached, my child was no more. It is a clear case of murder, don't know what happened but I am sure its murder," said the father.

The body of the class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of the school located at Bhondsi in Gurugram earlier today. Now, the police are investigating whether it is a case of murder or an attempted suicide.

