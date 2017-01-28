Congress living its last breaths: Modi



PM Modi during a BJPâÂÂrally in Jalandhar yesterday; (right) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with PPCC president and the party's CM candidate for Punjab polls, Capt Amarinder Singh in Majitha. Pics/PTI



Jalandhar: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, PM Modi yesterday accused it of following political opportunism to further its gains and said the party was a "thing of the past" which the people of Punjab must not trust.

He also said Congress is a "sinking ship" and people should not board it as it would not help them reach anywhere. Addressing an election rally here, he also referred to the politically sensitive issue of Sutlej Yamuna Canal and said Punjab has the right to use water for irrigation. Modi said waters from Indus river which flow into Pakistan as waste will be brought to Punjab. Haryana and Punjab are locked in a bitter legal and emotional battle over the issue for several years.

With Rahul Gandhi raking up the issue of drug menace at a rally in Majitha, Modi hit back, saying, "Some people are taking politics to a new low by tarnishing the image of the youth of Punjab." Dubbing "political opportunism" as the "forte" of Congress, he said, "A party living on its last breaths, it is incapable of doing anything [for the people]."

Meanwhile, the Opposition party hit back insisting the country can never be "Congress-mukt" as its ideals are based on the foundation of the Constitution.