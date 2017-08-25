Congress President Priyanka Gandhi down with dengue, hospitalised: Doctor



Priyanka Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said today.

She was brought to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with fever and was admitted on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines, authorities at the SGRH said.

"She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering," Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, Dr D S Rana, said.

Family members visited Priyanka, who has been recuperating at the hospital.

Congress Vice-President and her brother Rahul Gandhi visited her late last evening and her husband Robert Vadra paid a visit today, hospital sources said.

Delhi is reeling under the triple sting of the three vector-borne diseases -- dengue, chikungunya and malaria, with at least 657 people affected by dengue this season in the

city, according to the latest municipal report.

A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to dengue on August 1 at the SGRH, the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this season.

The SGRH authorities said 59 cases of dengue have been reported at the facility between July 1 and August 16.

The number of people affected by malaria this year in Delhi till August 19 has climbed to 412, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.